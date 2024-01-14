               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Magura Brigade Destroys Advanced Russian Tank In Donetsk Region


1/14/2024 12:47:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's advanced tank, Proryv T-90M, has been put out of action with the U.S.-supplied infantry fighting vehicle, M2 Bradley, which was operated by the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Magura'.

The relevant video was posted by Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Magura' on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The incident took place near the Donetsk region's Stepove.

A reminder that explosives experts seized a Russian missile , which had landed unexploded in the yard of a private residence in the Poltava region on January 13, 2024.

Photo: 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade

