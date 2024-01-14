Ukraine's Magura Brigade Destroys Advanced Russian Tank In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's advanced tank, Proryv T-90M, has been put out of action with the U.S.-supplied infantry fighting vehicle, M2 Bradley, which was operated by the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Magura'.

The relevant video was posted by Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade 'Magura' on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The incident took place near the Donetsk region's Stepove.

