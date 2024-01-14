               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia Sets New Record For Daily Gas Deliveries To China


1/14/2024 12:47:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Saturday that it set a new record for daily gas deliveries to China on Jan. 12, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The supply via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has again exceeded the company's daily contractual obligations," the company said in a statement, without specifying how many hydrocarbons were supplied.

Gazprom said deliveries via the Power of Siberia are made under the terms of a bilateral long-term agreement with Chinese energy company CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation).

The Power of Siberia pipeline, built by Gazprom in Eastern Siberia between 2015 and 2019, transports natural gas from Russia's Yakutia region to China.

MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107717663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search