Mercedes-Benz Reports Strong Growth In NEV Sales In China In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German carmaker Mercedes-Benz delivered about 765,000 vehicles
to customers in China last year, with the annual deliveries of pure
electric models more than doubling, the company said in a press
release on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
The company's high-end luxury product matrix sustained rapid
growth, with the Mercedes-Maybach and the G-class achieving annual
growth of 21 percent and 22 percent, respectively.
To enhance the e-mobility experience of Chinese consumers,
Mercedes-Benz supercharging stations have been put into operation
in the cities of Chengdu, Foshan, Qingdao, Chongqing, Kunming,
Wuhan, Suzhou and Changzhou. Its public charging service now covers
nearly 590,000 public charging piles in more than 340 cities across
China.
According to Oliver Britz, executive vice president of sales for
Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Services Co., Ltd., Mercedes-Benz will
bring more than 15 new models to Chinese customers this year,
covering multiple driving modes and multiple product matrices.
The company's local R&D network now covers Beijing and
Shanghai, with 2,000 people in the R&D team.
