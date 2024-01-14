West May Hinder Demarcation Process As Armenia-Occupied 8 Villages On Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Informative and lengthy interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev emphasises his desire to achieve peace in the South
Caucasus. Reaction of jealousy and panic travelled in a wave
through the information field of Armenian society, which has long
been in the hands of manipulators of the separatist clan.
During an interview with local media journalists, the President
of Azerbaijan touched upon the issue of the eight occupied villages
by Armenia and their return to Azerbaijan, where he also said that
the next meeting of the commissions on delimitation of the borders
of the Gazakh-Tovuz region is scheduled for January 2024.
"This issue is also being discussed during my contacts with the
Armenian Prime Minister, including during the conversation "on the
feet" in St. Petersburg I raised this issue. It is also on the
agenda of the Delimitation Commission. I must also say that the
next meeting of the Delimitation Commission is scheduled for this
month and there will be one topic: the issue of delimitation of
this region, the Gazakh-Tovuz region," said Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev during the interview.
Peace treaty process between Armenia and Azerbaijan depends on
the will and desire of these sides to achieve it, excluding use of
violence and manipulation against each other. However, there are
some "forces" in Armenia that stick to decisions from the position
of fear and personal gain and push others to revanchist ideas.
"Each side approaches the peace treaty from different positions,
where the Armenian one is to create maximum security guarantees for
itself. In the three years since the end of the Second Garabagh
War, one of Armenia's objectives has been to leave the issue of the
Armenians of Garabagh in limbo."
Political analyst Farhad Mammadov, in his comment to Azernews
about the mentioned issue, noted that currently Armenia does not
see a separate option in realizing the peace treaty, especially
since it attaches importance to the opening of borders with its
western neighbour, Turkiye. According to him, Armenia does not even
address the issue of Garabagh Armenians in the terms of the peace
agreement.
"The main provision of the peace agreement is the issue of
security. On the other hand, Armenia considers the restoration of
relations with neighbouring Turkiye a priority for itself.
Therefore, the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and
Armenia is inevitable," the expert emphasized.
The expert also says that he is hopeful that a peace treaty
between Armenia and Azerbaijan will lead to a certain level of
stability, where the normalisation of relations and its transition
to cooperation is expected to take a long period of time.
"With the Turkish side in the very near future, Armenian
relations will also lead to co-operation and its interactions. I
think that this is the main position of Armenia. Azerbaijan's
proposal not to burden the peace treaty with difficult to resolve
issues of unblocking communications or defining some principles and
framework of the delimitation and demarcation commission, this
proposal of Azerbaijan should be accepted in principle," F.
Mammadov added.
The political analyst points out that peace is actually not that
far from reach. However, the forces preventing this, especially the
revanchist groups existing in the West, are constantly trying to
push Armenia out of its line. For example, despite the fact that
one of the principles of the peace agreement is the opening of the
Zangazur corridor, the Armenian side shows mysterious hesitation on
this issue. However, the territory of Zangazur was historically
open and, like the territory of Azerbaijan, it was a land
connecting Nakhchivan and Eastern Zangazur.
Even Azerbaijani President said, recalling that in 1918 the city
of Yerevan, after the Sovietisation of Zangazur, was transferred to
Armenia, and during the Soviet years this process continued, and
the last land transfer was carried out in May 1969. That's why some
forces in Armenia and its patrons want to use the 1970s maps as a
basis for determining borders.
According to expert Farhad Mammadov, Armenians are just trying
to turn the invalid decisions of the former Soviet Union into a
flag in their hands.
"As for the borders, there is some fetishisation of the 1975
maps. Or you see, the Armenians deny this and say that there were
no certain borders from 1975 to 1989. In other words, they reject
the idea that borders exist by expressing refuting opinions," he
said.
The Azerbaijani political analyst also touched on the issue of
the return of enclaves belonging to Azerbaijan remaining in the
Armenian territories in the direction of Gazakh and Tovuz within
the framework of border delimitation and demarcation. Recall that.
During his interview with local television, President Ilham Aliyev
emphasized that he will return to this issue next month.
However, another obstacle in the middle is the influence of the
West on Armenia. Given the fact that Western European countries are
getting closer and closer to Armenia, where France is an example,
there is a probability that Armenia will try to protract process of
delimitation of Gazakh-Tovuz region with Azerbaijan in January.
Farhad Mammadov added in conclusion that the decision within the
framework of the commission on delimitation is first of all a
political decision.
"Because if we look at this particular section (of the
Gazakh-Tovuz region) there are enclaves, i.e., 8 occupied villages
by Armenia. This can be the beginning of decision-making on this
region, it can also be the laying of the foundation for this
process.
As for the West, well, if the West "sincerely" wants to help
Armenia, ensure its security, supply weapons and show 200 European
men and women running around with binoculars is the most they can
do, it is better to agree with Azerbaijan, and quickly carry out
the process of delimitation and demarcation," the expert
concluded.
