100 Lok Sabha Seats, 15 States In 67 Days: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Begin From Manipur Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second major outreach initiative of the Congress, known as the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,"

is set to begin from the Thoubal district of Manipur today (Sunday, January 14). Leading the marchers, Gandhi is set to travel through 15 states and cover over 6,700 kilometres in around 67 days.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Yatra. After its commencement in the northeastern state, the foot march will travel through 15 states and cover at least 100 Lok Sabha seats.

The Yatra is viewed as the traditional party's attempt to shape the narrative in the lead-up to parliamentary elections, which are held some months before the Lok Sabha elections.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be launched off from a private field in Manipur's Thoubal district under a few limitations. The commencement of the foot march from Manipur holds significance against the backdrop of ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed over 180 lives since May.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to walk approximately 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. The yatra will start in the northeastern states, go through the central and northern regions, and end on March 20 in Maharashtra.

Notably, the marchers would spend the longest time in Uttar Pradesh-11 days and 1,074 km spread over 20 districts-then Jharkhand (8 days), Assam (7 days), and Madhya Pradesh (7 days).

In Uttar Pradesh, the yatra would pass through politically crucial districts, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat of Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi's march will go 425 kilometres in Bihar and 804 km in Jharkhand, including seven districts in Bihar and thirteen in Jharkhand.

The yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly on buses and also on foot. It will cover about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments.

The Congress party previously stated that their ambitious yatra intends to bridge geographical divides and build connections with local communities.