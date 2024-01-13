Srinagar Records 2Nd Highest Max Temp In 50 Yrs, Jammu Records Season’S Lowest

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 14 (IANS) Srinagar has recorded the second highest maximum temperature of January after 50 years at 15 degrees Celsius on January 13 while the minimum temperature was minus 4.2 on Sunday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department said,“Due to prolonged dry spell, the 2nd highest Maximum temperature during the month of January for Srinagar was recorded at 15 degrees C on 13th January during the last 50 years while the all-time record is 17.2 degrees C on 23rd January 1902.”

Gulmarg had minus 1.2 and Pahalgam minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 5.9, Kargil minus 12.6 and Drass minus 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had this season's lowest minimum temperature on Sunday at 2.5, Katra 5.4, Batote 3.9, Bhaderwah 1.1 and Banihal minus 0.8.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the 'Chillai Kalan' started here on December 21 and will end on January 30.

