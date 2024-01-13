Relatives, Hamas Reject Israeli Claims Against Slain Journalists

Al Jazeera s bureau chief in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh (centre) stands with his daughter by the body of his son, Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist Al Jazeera, who was killed in an air strike in Gaza on Sunday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Family members and Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday rejected claims by the Israeli army that two Al Jazeera journalists it killed in a Gaza air strike were "terror operatives".

Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed on Sunday while they were on an assignment for the Qatar-based channel in the city of Rafah.

On Wednesday the Israeli forces said the two men were "members of Gaza-based terrorist organisations actively involved in attacks against Israeli forces".



Hamza's father Wael Al Dahdouh, who is Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief, rejected the claims.

"These are fabrications. It is clear that they are attempting to defend themselves, justify what is happening and derail the issue," Dahdouh told AFP.

"It wants to give excuses. This is clear [even] to children here," he said, adding that Hamza had been an experienced journalist.

"In this war, journalists can barely do their work, given that they are homeless and displaced," Dahdouh said.

Two of Dahdouh's nephews, Ahmed, a 30-year-old electronics engineer, and Muhammad, a 26-year-old school accountant, were killed in another Israeli air strike on Rafah on Monday, relatives and the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Hamas's press office also rejected the army's claims against the two journalists, saying Israel "creates false pretexts to justify its massacres and crimes against Palestinian civilians and journalists".

Thuria, in his 30s, had contributed for AFP since 2019 and had also worked with other international media outlets.

He and Hamza were killed when their car was struck by rockets while they were on their way back from an assignment for Al Jazeera.

Thuria's cousin Muhammad Thuria said the army claim was a "false accusation". He said Mustafa used to operate a drone for taking photos and videos which he sold to local and international news agencies.

“He was an ambitious and professional young man who was known among journalists for his work.”

When asked by AFP on Thursday about the kind of drones the two men were using and the nature of the threat they posed to Israeli forces, the army said:“We have nothing to add.”