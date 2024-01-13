Crown Prince Discusses Investment Opportunities With Singapore Business Leaders

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – HRH Crown Prince Hussein met in Singapore on Friday with leaders of major Singaporean companies and institutions.

Crown Prince Al Hussein and the attendees discussed opportunities for investment cooperation between Jordan and Singapore, to achieve synergy and prosperity in the two countries, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness highlighted Jordan's competitive factors, including its talented human capital in technology and engineering, in addition to the Kingdom's strategic location, and its access to markets with 1.6 billion consumers through multiple free trade agreements.

Jordan has made significant strides in the field of energy, said the Crown Prince, stressing that electricity coverage in Jordan has reached 100 per cent, with more than a quarter of it generated from green energy.

His Royal Highness pointed to Jordan's digital infrastructure and smart technologies, as well as its economic, fiscal, and political stability, and its rich heritage that boasts renowned cultural and archaeological sites.

The Crown Prince and the attendees examined means of enhancing cooperation in real-estate development, business and ICT management, mining and energy, tourism facilities, management of financial reserves and investment funds, fin-tech services, and cargo and logistics.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Jordan's Ambassador to Singapore Samer Naber, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.