Crown Prince Attends Dinner Hosted By Singapore Deputy PM At Conclusion Of Working Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong on Friday hosted a dinner banquet in honour of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, at the conclusion of his working visit to Singapore.

During the dinner, the two sides highlighted the strategic ties and shared values between Jordan and Singapore, which have grown over the past decades, according to a Royal Court statement.

The two sides expressed keenness to further enhance economic relations, knowledge exchange, and cooperation in various fields, especially administrative reform, technical education, and vocational training.

Crown Prince Hussein noted that the visit included signing a comprehensive package of agreement and memoranda of understanding, stressing the need to build on them in the future.