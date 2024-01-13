Crown Prince Attends Launch Of Jordanian Exhibition To Promote Tourism In Singapore

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – HRH Crown Prince Hussein, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, on Friday attended the launch of a Jordanian exhibition at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Their Royal Highnesses toured the exhibition, which contributes to promoting tourism in Jordan and enhancing tourism exchange between Jordan and Singapore, and Crown Prince Al Hussein took part in planting the first Jordanian olive tree in the gardens, according to a Royal Court statement.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to view models of Jordanian archaeological sites, photo exhibitions of these sites, and examine mosaic pieces from the Church of St. Stephen in Umm Ar Rasas.

In addition, the exhibits include wild herbs that grow in Jordan, Dead Sea products, and a wide selection of handicrafts weaved by the Bani Hamida Women Weaving Project and the Jordan River Foundation, which represent part of Jordan's cultural heritage.

Planting trees, flowers, and unique plants in Singapore's gardens carries a symbolic meaning of strengthening its relations with the rest of the world, by enriching its natural environment.

Jordan's embassy in Singapore is organising the month-long exhibition, in partnership with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the Royal Botanic Garden, in cooperation with Gardens by the Bay.

Gardens by the Bay is one of the largest gardens in Singapore, as it receives nearly 14 million visitors annually. It showcases environmental technologies and a unique selection of plants from various climates, as well as seasonal flowers.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed on the sidelines of the exhibition's opening, one between the JTB and the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, and another between the Royal Botanic Garden and Gardens by the Bay.

Jordan's Ambassador to Singapore Samer Naber attended the exhibition's launch.