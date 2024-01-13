Safadi Condemns Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Warns Of Escalating Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday said that the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its "continuous" war crimes against the Palestinian people, and violation of international law, challenge the will of the international community and breach all humanitarian, legal, and ethical standards.



Safadi also expressed Jordan's concern over the developments in the Red Sea region and their impact on regional security, warning that Israel is pushing the entire region towards more conflicts, tensions, and wars by continuing its aggression on Gaza, attempting to open new fronts, and dragging the West into prolonging the stay of the Israeli government in office, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi also condemned the "extremist remarks of Israeli ministers who called for committing more war crimes against the Palestinian people, denying their right to life on their homeland".

He also decried that the international community's failure to stop the war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza which, he added, "has allowed the Israeli government to intensify its aggression and expose the security of the entire region to danger".

Safadi added that the international community must take responsibility, halt Israeli aggression and protect innocent Palestinians, "or allow the Israeli prime minister and the extremist ministers to drag the region into a regional war that threatens international peace and security".