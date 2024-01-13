ELON DRAGON (ELONDRAGON), A Legendary Memecoin, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted ELON DRAGON (ELONDRAGON) on January 10, 2024, for all BitMart users. The ELONDRAGON/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 11:00 AM (UTC).







What is ELON DRAGON (ELONDRAGON)?

ELON DRAGON is a unique meme coin that combines the influential persona of Elon Musk with the mythical and powerful imagery of dragons. Designed to be more than just a digital asset, ELON DRAGON is built on a foundation of innovation, community unity, and a commitment to supporting causes that go beyond mere profit. This coin invites enthusiasts to join a quest into new and exciting crypto territories.

Why ELON DRAGON (ELONDRAGON)?

ELON DRAGON stands out in the crowded crypto space with its distinctive blend of popular culture and mythical symbolism. It offers groundbreaking utilities and robust security, appealing to both crypto enthusiasts and fans of Elon Musk and dragon lore. The project's dedication to noble causes adds a philanthropic dimension, making it an attractive choice for those looking to invest in a meme coin with a purpose.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About ELON DRAGON (ELONDRAGON)

Token Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 ELONDRAGON

Token Type: SOL

With a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000, ELON DRAGON is a SAFU and audited contract, ensuring reliability and trustworthiness. It is a project that unites innovative utilities and strong community support, underpinned by a commitment to security and contributing to charitable causes. ELON DRAGON is not just a digital asset; it's a movement and a journey into uncharted crypto lands, inspired by one of the most influential figures in technology and the timeless allure of dragons.

To learn more about ELON DRAGON (ELONDRAGON), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!