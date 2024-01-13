NELORE COIN (NLC), A Groundbreaking Agribusiness Cryptocurrency, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NELORE COIN (NLC) on January 15, 2024, for all BitMart users. The NLC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is NELORE COIN (NLC)?

Nelore Coin (NLC) is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency in the agribusiness sector, tailored specifically for revolutionizing livestock farming. NLC integrates blockchain technology with cattle confinement practices under the banner of NLC Confinements. The project is transforming livestock farming into a transparent, efficient, and sustainable system, making investment and asset management more accessible. By allowing direct access to the livestock market with enhanced traceability, NLC combines economic interests with ecological sustainability and represents real shares in livestock and operations.

Why NELORE COIN (NLC)?

Nelore Coin stands out due to its unique application in the agribusiness sector. It offers a new way for ordinary people to engage with the lucrative livestock market. By capitalizing on company fees, purchasing quality cattle, and efficiently managing the fattening process, NLC ensures profitability which, in turn, appreciates the token value. This cycle culminates in repurchasing and burning tokens, thereby increasing their scarcity and value. This methodical approach positions NLC as a valuable player in the market, aligning with the rapid growth of the livestock industry in Brazil and globally.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About NELORE COIN (NLC)

Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 NLC

Token Type: BEP-20

Nelore Coin, launched in early 2022, sought to marry traditional livestock farming with innovative blockchain technology. Backed by NLC Confinements' tangible operations, Nelore Coin presents a solution that is both practical and forward-thinking. It embodies the mission to modernize and sustain livestock farming through tokenization, offering greater efficiency and transparency. Nelore Coin envisions setting a global standard in integrating agribusiness with blockchain technology, creating value for participants while positively impacting the livestock ecosystem and the environment.

To learn more about NELORE COIN (NLC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!