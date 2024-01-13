New French FM Vows Continued Support To Worried Ukraine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) France's new foreign minister Stephane Sejourne yesterday renewed his country's support to Ukraine, choosing Kyiv for his first official visit abroad, as the war with Russia nears a second anniversary.

Sejourne arrived as Ukraine saw another wave of overnight strikes from Russia, which has intensified its aerial attacks recently.

The visit took place as allies struggle to secure funding, with some worrying that Kyiv could be forgotten amid new conflicts.

“Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority,” Sejourne, who was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky later, said.

The freshly-appointed foreign minister explained that“the fundamental principles of international law and the values of Europe, as well as the security interests of the French” were at stake in Ukraine.

Sejourne, 38, who unlike his predecessor Catherine Colonna has no background as a professional diplomat, had already pledged continued support.

He also met with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, Vice Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Shmygal said he was“grateful for (France's) comprehensive help in the fight against the aggressor and the support on our way to the EU and Nato” on social media.

Aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90% from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war, according to a Kiel Institute survey from December.

An EU aid package worth €50bn ($55bn) has been stuck in Brussels, while the US Congress remains divided on sending additional aid to Ukraine.

“Russia hopes Ukraine and its supporters will get tired before it does. We will not falter,” Sejourne added.

But Russia, bolstering its arsenal, has geared up for a long war and reoriented its economy.

It has in recent weeks intensified its aerial assaults on the war-torn country.

MENAFN13012024000067011011ID1107717510