Cultural, Artistic Events Accompanying AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Continue

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Activities at Katara – the Cultural Village accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 continued Saturday, with Qatari Ardha sword dance performed by the band in a distinctive festive and traditional atmosphere.

The sword-wielding band members dazzled visitors and audience of the Asian Cup watching the heritage sections while singing of love and pride for the homeland.

Cultural and entertainment shows presented by Al Thuraya Planetarium are attracting a diverse spectrum of visitors.

The two- and three-dimensional shows are aimed at teaching astronomy and space science in an interactive and interesting manner to children.

Meanwhile, head of the heritage and folk crafts section at Katara, Amal al-Ali, said that the "Qatari Female Fashion Designers" exhibition brings together female designers under one roof, and highlights their role as businesswomen in the field of fashion, accessories and jewellery design.

She added that the exhibition features the works of 12 Qatari fashion designers, and is aimed at introducing Qatari creations that combine traditional fashion with modern design.

The "Katara" and 'Cut Art' and handcrafts market, which sells antiques, souvenirs and handicrafts, is meanwhile seeing great turnover.

Katara Publishing House is also participating with a display of its books, on top of organising workshops and competitions for children.

A series of artistic and cultural competitions will be held on this occasion, including the Best Picture Competition and the Fine Art Competition under the theme of Customs and Traditions of the Peoples of Asia.

Katara has allocated valuable prizes to the winners.

MENAFN13012024000067011011ID1107717507