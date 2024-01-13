Gaza War 'Staining Humanity' On Eve Of 100Th Day, Says UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations said Saturday the Gaza war was "staining humanity" on the eve of its 100th day as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on vows to defeat the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

The devastating conflict has unleashed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and fears of a regional escalation intensified after US and British forces struck pro-Hamas Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday following attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Israel vowed to destroy Gaza's Palestinian rulers and launched a relentless bombardment that has killed at least 23,843 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the territory's health ministry.

An Israeli siege has sparked acute shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel in Gaza, where the health system is collapsing.

Visiting the devastated Gaza Strip, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said "the massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss and grief of the last 100 days are staining our shared humanity".

An entire generation of children in Gaza were being "traumatised", diseases were spreading and the clock is "ticking fast towards famine," he warned.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice this week heard arguments in a case launched by South Africa -- and welcomed by Gazans -- accusing Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention.

The case seeks a halt to the military campaign, which Israel stressed to the court was in self-defence and not aimed at Palestinian residents.

But Netanyahu insisted no court or military foe could stop Israel from achieving its aim of destroying Hamas.

Health officials in Gaza said that Israeli strikes killed at least 60 people in the besieged territory, 99 days into the war.

At Rafah's Al-Najjar hospital, mourners gathered and prayed around the bodies of slain relatives.

Winter rains have exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the UN estimates 1.9mn -- nearly 85% of the population -- have been displaced.

Many have sought shelter in Rafah and other southern areas where the health ministry says there isn't the infrastructure to support them.

Gaza's health ministry spokesman accused Israel of "deliberately targeting hospitals... to put them out of service", warning of "devastating repercussions".

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the war erupted.

Fewer than half of Gaza's hospitals are functioning and those only partly, the World Health Organization says.

In Israel, concern grew for hostages held in Gaza as they approach their 100th day in captivity, with Netanyahu under domestic pressure to get them home.

