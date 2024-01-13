Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's 'Battle For Justice' Begins Today From Manipur's Thoubal District

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to begin from Thoubal district today to highlight social issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice. Congress on Saturday asserted that this is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one. The party stated that the motive of this yatra was to end \"anyay kaal\" of 10 years of the Narendra Modi led government, ahead of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for this year party aims for a \"transformative\" yatra similar to Rahul Gandhi's earlier cross-country march. The yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and will cover a distance of 6,713 km in buses and on foot. This march which will cover 110 districts in 67 days and is expected to conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Stay tuned for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE Updates
