22 Trains To Delhi Running Late As Dense Fog Shrouds City: Check List Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "As the icy grip of winter tightened and reached its peak, trains arriving in Delhi faced a frustrating delay on January 14, with 22 trains arriving late due to dense fog blanketing the region hoping for a smooth ride into the capital found their plans disrupted by delays ranging from a minor 30 minutes to a whopping 6 hours, throwing schedules into disarray and testing the patience of weary passengers list of affected trainsThe Azamgarh-Delhi-bound Train no. 12225 Kaifiyat Express, was delayed by 3 hours. Meanwhile, Train no. 12716 Amritsar-Nanded Express experienced a significant delay of 6 hours, causing distress for passengers on that route Puri-New Delhi-bound Train no. 12801 Purushottam Express was also facing delay, with a lag of 3 hours and 30 minutes. Similarly, the Train no. 12451 Shramshakti Express (Kanpur-New Delhi) and the Train no. 12553 Vaishali Express (Saharsa-New Delhi) were both delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes disruptions continued with the Train no. 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, which was delayed by 3 hours, and the Train no. 12417 Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, which was running 2 hours and 15 minutes behind schedule. Additionally, the Train no. 12393 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express was experiencing a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes Katra-bound Train no. 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra was facing a delay of 2 hours, while the Train no. 14207 Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Train no. 12415 Indore-New Delhi was also affected, running an hour late delays extended to the South with the Train no. 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the Train no. 12615 Chennai-New Delhi and Train no. 12621 Chennai-New Delhi both experiencing delays of 1 hour and 30 minutes and 1 hour and 15 minutes, respectively disruptions included the Train no. 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes, and the Train no. 12138 Ferozpur-Mumbai Express delayed by 1 hour. The Train no. 12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Mail was also facing a delay of 1 hour and 30 minutes Train no. 12458 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express was running an hour late, while the Train no. 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express and Train no. 12414 Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Pooja Express were experiencing substantial delays of 6 hours each. The Train no. 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Express was delayed by 3 hours, and the Train no. 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express was delayed by 2 hours.
MENAFN13012024007365015876ID1107717498
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.