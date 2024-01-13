New UP 112 App Breaks Language Barriers

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 14 The Uttar Pradesh Police have broken the language barrier in its UP 112 App by incorporating an integrated language translation feature.

Various Indian dialects will be translated through this app into Hindi, ensuring that language does not become a hurdle for pilgrims seeking help from UP 112,” said Neera Rawat, additional director general of UP 112.

A senior officer said the app will be with the personnel of UP 112 in the upcoming Magh Mela and all visitors from southern and eastern states requiring any assistance can ask for help in their mother tongue.

The App will translate the language into Hindi allowing cops to provide instant solutions.

Rawat also emphasised the need for collaboration between UP 112 personnel and the Prayagraj Police.

By joining hands, these forces can provide efficient on ground support and address any challenges that may arise during the mela.

“Ultimately, the goal is to make the Magh Mela an unforgettable experience for everyone,” she added.

UP 112 will be deploying as many as 20 four-wheeler and 25 two-wheeler police response vehicles during the Magh Mela which begins on Monday.

--IANS

amita/dpb