UP BJP To Launch ‘Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan’ Campaign From Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The campaign aims to connect with Muslim women with the party. The tag line of the campaign is "Na doori hai naa khai hain, Modi hamare bhai hain (there is no wedge or divide between us, Modi is our brother)".

Basit Ali, president of Uttar Pradesh BJP's minority cell, said,“People of all the communities have got the benefits of the development and welfare schemes launched by the BJP government after 2014. The Muslim community, particularly women, were benefitted by the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at Centre and in the state.”

The BJP government worked for the empowerment of the Muslim women who lagged behind, he said.

“The Muslim women will express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' campaign across Uttar Pradesh. The BJP's minority cell will launch the campaign in Lucknow on January 15,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain will launch the campaign on the Christ Church College ground, he said.

Explaining further, Ali said,“After the formation of the BJP government at the Centre in 2014, Muslim women in large numbers, majority of them from poor families, got pucca house under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. The women who had to answer the call of nature in the open, got toilets.”

“The women also got free cooking gas under Ujjawala scheme launched by the BJP government. Muslim families in large numbers in UP got Ayushman health cards. They are getting treatment and health facilities free in hospitals,” the BJP leader said.

“During the Covid pandemic, people faced hardships. The poor people are getting free ration under the BJP government. The biggest game changer however, has been freedom from triple talaq as after divorce, they faced difficulty in managing the affair of the family. These women have got support from the Prime Minister,” he added.

“The freedom from triple talaq has worked for the empowerment of the Muslim women. Girls are getting scholarships and reservation in various government education schemes,” Ali said.

“The support of the BJP government has given strength to the Muslim women. For them, Modi is like a brother and they wish to thank him with the launch of the 'Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan' drive in Uttar Pradesh,” he informed.

After the launch in Lucknow, the campaign will be launched in all the 75 districts and 80 Lok Sabha seats. Around 3,000 - 4,000 Muslim women will be present in all the programmes.

“A senior BJP leader and a minister from Uttar Pradesh will participate in the event. A prominent Muslim face of the BJP will also be present in the programme. Local influential Muslims will be also invited to the event,” Ali added.

Earlier, the BJP had launched a campaign to connect with Pasmanda (backward) Muslim community. The BJP leaders addressed meetings in Pasmanda-dominated areas in various districts.

A party functionary said that the Muslim connect initiative of the BJP had paid dividends in the 2022 Assembly election as well as in the urban local bodies' polls. Several Pasmanda community candidates fielded by the BJP secured victory in the local bodies' polls.

