As Climate Crisis Plays Havoc With Its Weather, Kerala Initiates Mitigation Measures

Kochi, Jan 14 (IANS) Once renowned for its predictable rains and moderate temperatures, Kerala is facing a formidable climate challenge in recent years.

Rising temperatures, erratic monsoons, extreme rainfall events, and intensifying natural disasters are becoming increasingly common in Kerala.

The state's unique geographical location, flanked by the Lakshadweep Sea in the west and the towering Western Ghats in the east, plays a significant role in shaping its climate.

Traditionally, the monsoon would arrive on June 1, marking the start of the school year and signaling the beginning of the agricultural season.

However, this pattern has shifted dramatically in the last six years, with 2023 being no exception.

Kerala's agricultural practices were once in perfect harmony with the rainfall patterns. But with the climate becoming increasingly unpredictable, farmers are struggling to adapt.

Data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reveals that the state received only 2,202.3 mm of rainfall in 2023, a 24 per cent deficit compared to the long-period average of 2,890 mm.

While the southwest monsoon was 34 per cent below normal, the northeast monsoon brought some relief with a 27 per cent surplus.

Despite the overall deficit, 2023 also saw episodes of extreme rainfall events, leading to devastating landslides in Idukki and Wayanad districts and flash floods in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

These disasters were triggered by intense bursts of rain falling within a short span of two to three hours. Unprecedented rainfall caused canals to overflow and storm water to inundate residential and business areas, causing widespread damage.

The contributing factors to climate change impacts include more concentrated pockets of heavy rain instead of evenly-distributed showers that the state used to witness earlier.

Kerala's land slopes from the Western Ghats to the east coast, making it vulnerable to flash floods and landslides. Besides, the shrinking wetlands reduce the land's capacity to absorb rainwater and exacerbate flooding.

The year just gone by brought scorching temperatures leading to record-breaking energy usage in Kerala.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) data reveals a peak of 102.99 million units consumed on April 19, marking an all-time high for the state.

This surge in power consumption is partly attributed to rising temperatures and the ever-increasing humidity that amplifies the discomfort level, as measured by the heat index.

Adding to the state's woes, Kerala witnessed a new climate-related challenge -- the gustnado -- a whirlwind phenomenon similar to a tornado which saw Ernakulam and Thrissur districts bearing the brunt of its fury and suffering extensive damage to crops and infrastructure.

Scientists from the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at CUSAT explain the gustnado as a brief vortex spawned by powerful thunderstorm winds. They believe frequent changes in Kerala's cloud structure are making these occurrences more common.

The state's coastal regions continue to face repeated threats from cyclonic depressions, a trend that began with the devastating Ockhi Cyclone in 2017.

Lightning and thunder remain constant hazards, further amplifying the risks posed by a changing climate.

On the road ahead the state has started to invest in strengthening disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, promoting sustainable land-use practices to conserve soil and water, developing climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, early warning systems and a network of weather stations.

However, the need of the hour is to take action at the local level by recognising the urgency of the situation and as the first step, local bodies across Kerala have prepared disaster management plans.

Additionally, a project has resulted in the formulation of a 'Local Action Plan on Climate Change' for local bodies within the Pamba River basin.

These plans were prepared as a participatory exercise with the technical support of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

These plans consider recorded and projected changes in temperature, rainfall patterns, and other climate factors.

Focus group discussions on disaster risks and climate change factors were organised and feedback collected from various stakeholders before finalising the action plan.

Project ideas from these plans are integrated into the annual plans of local bodies, paving the way for climate change adaptation and mitigation measures.

Takeaways from the above include climate-smart agriculture, carbon-neutral projects, ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, scientific waste management, groundwater recharging besides tapping into non-conventional energy sources.

With Kerala facing formidable challenges, the proactive measures adopted at the local level offer a glimmer of hope for a more resilient future.

(The writer is a leading disaster risk management expert with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Thrissur)

