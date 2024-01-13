               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Ending My Family’S 55-Year Relationship...' Milind Deora Resigns From Congress Ahead Of 2024 Polls


1/13/2024 11:00:12 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Milind Deora on Sunday said he has resigned from the Congress party.
Deora confirmed the development with X, writing, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey."

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he stated in a letter.

"I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years." (sic), he continued.

MENAFN13012024007385015968ID1107717489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search