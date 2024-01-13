'Ending My Family’S 55-Year Relationship...' Milind Deora Resigns From Congress Ahead Of 2024 Polls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Milind Deora on Sunday said he has resigned from the Congress party.
Deora confirmed the development with X, writing, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey."
"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he stated in a letter.
"I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years." (sic), he continued.
