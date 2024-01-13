Malayalam Dubbing Artist KD George's Mortal Remains Continue To Remain In Morgue Since Dec 30

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor and dubbing artist KD George passed away on December 30. He was in the intensive care unit of Ernakulam District Hospital due to health issues. Even after two weeks, there was no one to take over his body. The body is still in the Ernakulam General Hospital Mortuary.

The government did not release the body even though the filmmakers were ready for the last rites.



The cremation process has been ongoing for two weeks. George, the artist, had no immediate successor, and the government was informed of this on the day he died. Despite following the required procedures, including a newspaper advertisement, no one came forward to claim the body. The police and the corporation initially promised to release the body after 7 days, but this turned out to be incorrect. Ultimately, the government decided to proceed with the cremation.



KD George, a renowned dubbing artist celebrated for his deep bass voice, initially gained recognition by dubbing Malayalam films. Throughout his career, he ventured into acting and featured in numerous films. He was originally based in Chennai, he later relocated to Kochi.

George Kalur, as he was known, resided in a modern building and, unfortunately, did not have any known relatives. Despite his lack of familial connections, he remained dedicated to his work in dubbing until his health declined. His final contribution was lending his distinctive voice to the web series "Mirzapur" and "Bombay Meri Jaan," both released on Amazon Prime.

