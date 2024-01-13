Premier League: De Bruyne's Cameo Take Man City Past Newcastle In Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) Newcastle upon Tyne, Jan 14 (IANS) Kevin De Bruyne produced a match-winning performance in his first Premier League appearance since August with a goal and an assist from the bench as Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a thrilling contest.
A third consecutive win moves the champions two points behind leaders Liverpool, having played the same number of matches.
Bernardo opened the scoring for City in 26th minutes, with a delicious backheel goal. Newcastle went in ahead at the break against the run of play after a quickfire double from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.
But Pep Guardiola's men came roaring back, with De Bruyne producing a class right-foot finish on 74 minutes, just five minutes after coming on to level matters.
