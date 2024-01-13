Two Lakh New Teachers In 2 Months; Bihar Ensures Better Future For Govt Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 14 (IANS) In the last two months, the Bihar government has set a new record by appointing nearly two lakh teachers in the state for the better future of government schools.

With such a significant number of teacher appointments, there is now a sense of relief in the government schools.

The dire situation of Bihar's education system is not hidden from anyone, although, in recent months the government's attention has turned towards the education sector. The government has not only appointed a large number of teachers but has also taken steps to improve the basic structure of the schools.

If we look at the government figures, in the first phase of the teacher recruitment exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, more than one lakh candidates qualified.

On November 2 last year, a historic moment occurred when one lakh appointment letters were distributed.

On the same day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed education officials to conduct the second phase of the examination soon. Following this, on January 13, over 94,000 teachers were issued appointment letters.

After the recruitment of more than 94,000 teachers in the second phase by the Bihar Public Service Commission, there has been a significant improvement in the student-teacher ratio in the state.

It is reported that the primary school teacher-student ratio is now 1:35. This is considered equivalent to the national student-teacher ratio. Before the recruitment of teachers in the first phase, this ratio was 1:38, before the appointment of two lakh teachers, this ratio was 1:45, and after the formation of the NDA government in 2005, it was 1:65.

Similarly, there has been an improvement in the student-teacher ratio in secondary schools. After the second phase of appointments, the ratio is now 1 teacher for 36 students. Previously, this ratio was 1 teacher for 88 students.

The most significant aspect is that candidates from other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, participated in the teacher recruitment exam and achieved success. This led to heated political discussions in the state.

On the other hand, the government has also focused on improving the basic structure of its schools.

The Education Department has allocated approximately Rs 900 crore in the current financial year for strengthening the basic structure of government schools. This amount is in addition to the annual budget provision, with more than Rs 200 crore specifically designated for purchasing benches and desks.

Plans are in place to spend more than Rs 1000 crore in the next financial year (2024-25).

The department's goal is to ensure that no child in a government school sits on the floor.

The people of the state also believe that if there is improvement in the basic structure of government schools and the presence of teachers is maintained, then there is no doubt that there will be significant improvement in the educational environment in the state.

Meanwhile, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that a lot of work is being done in the state. Unemployed individuals from other states are also coming here for employment.

He stated that the government is consistently working to provide jobs to the people.

--IANS

