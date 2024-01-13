No Need For Dhannipur Mosque, Says Ram Mandir Case Litigant Iqbal Ansari

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Jan 14 (IANS) In the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, litigant Iqbal Ansari may be entangled in legal battles regarding its demolition, but after the Supreme Court's decision on November 9, 2019, he welcomed the verdict wholeheartedly. Now, he is also quite pleased with the construction of the Ram Temple.

However, his perspective on the proposed mosque in Dhannipur is quite different. He explicitly advocates cultivating the proposed mosque land and sharing the crops equally between Hindus and Muslims.

Iqbal Ansari spoke to IANS on various issues, including the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

When asked about the commencement of the work on the proposed mosque in Dhannipur, tension appeared on his face and he said not today. "I have been saying for a long time, no Muslim is questioning whether the mosque will be built there or not."

He stated, "I will say this much about it, there is no need for a mosque there now. This is also an appeal to Muslims. There is no need for a mosque there now. The land, five acres that have been allotted, Zafar Bhai needs it, let him cultivate it. Whatever produce comes, let it be distributed among Hindus and Muslims."

Moreover, Iqbal mentioned that Zafar Farooqu is the trustee of the mosque in Dhannipur and the chairman of the Waqf Board. Whether the mosque is built or not, Muslims are not asking him about it. The government has provided the land, and Muslims have no complaints.

He emphasised that he does not want to be involved in this dispute.

Talking about the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple, Iqbal said: "See, the issue here is about Ayodhya. It's a good thing, the temple is ready. Pooja is going to be held. People from across the country and abroad are coming. There should be unity and respect for everyone."

Iqbal mentioned that he has received an invitation, and he will go alone without any involvement of relatives or neighbours. He also clarified that he has received a solitary invitation.

When asked about the thoughts and issues of Muslims on this matter, he said that development is taking place in Ayodhya with the construction of the Ram Temple. Roads are being built, roadways are being constructed, and there is now a railway station and an airport. Development has happened or is happening. This will increase employment. When pilgrims come here, employment opportunities will increase.

When asked about Muslims also respecting the court's decision and maintaining peace, but AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is unhappy with this, he said that that they do not know Owaisi and do not talk about him.

Speaking about Mathura and Kashi, Iqbal said that the issues there will be resolved by the people of those places. They are concerned with Ayodhya. Whatever decision the Supreme Court has made in the Ayodhya dispute, they have respected it.

He mentioned that he came into the political arena in 2016 when the Ayodhya issue arose. Before that he was not in politics, nor did he know anything about it.

Iqbal clarified that so far there has been no hindrance or restriction on whether he attends the Pran Pratishta ceremony or not.

He emphasised that they are residents of Ayodhya.

Iqbal Ansari has been one of the main petitioners in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. Before him, his father Hashim Ansari fought the case in court and emerged as one of the main petitioners. Hashim Ansari was the oldest litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. He passed away before the verdict, and after his demise Iqbal took over as the main petitioner, continuing the legal battle in court.

