(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin is planning to build a number of landfills in the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are expected to meet the needs of the Russian Federation.

The relevant statement was made by the National Resistance Center , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Resistance Center, the enemy expects to create six of such landfills in the temporarily occupied areas of the Luhansk region and another three in the Donetsk region. They will be used to bring garbage not only from the temporarily occupied areas but also Russia's Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

The National Resistance Center mentioned that Russia is already transporting the garbage from the Rostov region to the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region. Russian authorities abandoned plans to build a new landfill near Rostov due to protests by local residents.

A reminder that, since Russia's full-scale invasion of the Luhansk region started, over 26,000 hectares of forests, totaling more than UAH 180 billion, have been destroyed.