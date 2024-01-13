Air India Express Launches Exclusive Pongal Offer On International Flights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12 January 2024, Bengaluru: Air India Express launches its special Pongal Offer on international flights for bookings made until 15th January 2024, on the airline's award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress, for travel until 27th October 2024. Users get 10% off by using the promo code PONGAL10 for international flights connecting Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, and Singapore. Additionally, Singapore connects both Chennai and Madurai with direct flights.



Air India Express operates over 300 flights daily to 31 domestic and 14 international destinations with a fleet of 63 aircraft, comprising 35 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. Air India Express unveiled its refreshed brand identity, inviting travellers to 'Fly as You Are' with digitally empowered personalisation, offering a wide range of Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, in-flight experience hub AirFlix, and a suite of exclusive loyalty benefits. The refreshed brand identity reflects the airline's vision to inspire new possibilities and make meaningful connections with unmatched Indian warmth.





About Air India Express



