Russia Prepares Legal Battle To Stall Seizure Of Frozen Reserves Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is devising a legal challenge to snarl any efforts by the United States or Europe to confiscate some of its $300 billion in frozen central bank assets in favor of Ukraine.

That's according to Bloomberg , which refers to people familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

Officials in Moscow, who are studying the possibility of the funds being seized, have concluded such an outcome is unlikely, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

The Bank of Russia is currently nearing an agreement with international law firms to represent the country's interests in case of a court showdown.

