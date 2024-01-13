New Road Opened In Nasiriyah

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has inaugurated the new Ya Hussain road in the center of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Province.
The road, part of the Thi Qar Reconstruction Fund, consists of two segments: The first, spanning 3 km, features four main and service lanes, central islands, green spaces, and seating areas. The second segment comprises two 800m lanes with a central island and an adjacent garden strip.
It is equipped with a climate-controlled pedestrian bridge, including stairs and elevators.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
MENAFN13012024000217011061ID1107717455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.