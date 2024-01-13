New Road Opened In Nasiriyah

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has inaugurated the new Ya Hussain road in the center of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Province.

The road, part of the Thi Qar Reconstruction Fund, consists of two segments: The first, spanning 3 km, features four main and service lanes, central islands, green spaces, and seating areas. The second segment comprises two 800m lanes with a central island and an adjacent garden strip.

It is equipped with a climate-controlled pedestrian bridge, including stairs and elevators.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)