Ukrzaliznytsia Transports More Than 30M Tonnes Of Grain In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC transported 30.58 million tonnes of grain.

The relevant statement was made during an online meeting between Ukrzaliznytsia's representatives and agricultural market participants, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Rail .

In particular, a total of 22.729 million tonnes of grain was exported, which is 178 thousand tonnes higher compared to 2022.

Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14.324 million tonnes of cargo towards sea ports, which is 4.9% lower compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, a total of 8.405 million tonnes of cargo was delivered to the Western crossings by rail, which is 12.2% higher compared to 2022.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Commercial Department Deputy Director Valerii Tkachov, from 900 thousand to 1 million tonnes of grain per month used to be transported by rail before the neighboring countries introduced an embargo on the import of Ukrainian-produced grain. With the imposition of the ban, the volume of grain transportation reduced twofold. Meanwhile, the operational performance of ports was significantly influenced by uncertainty regarding the 'grain corridor'.

A reminder that a total of 25 million passengers travelled by Ukrzaliznytsia's long-distance trains in 2023.

Photo: agravery