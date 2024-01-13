Shmyhal Describes Agreement On Security Co-Operation Between Ukraine, UK As Just, Partnership Based

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Agreement on Security Co-operation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom is a just, bilateral and partnership-based document.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.



“It is very important that this agreement is just, bilateral and partnership based. It is about our alliance with the United Kingdom. After this war ends, it is not only the United Kingdom that will have to respond within 24 hours to any manifestation of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine will also protect its ally, its partner, and will respond within 24 hours in a certain way in support of the United Kingdom if Russia chooses to attack,” Shmyhal said.

He mentioned that the above agreement had been signed for a period of 10 years and provides for cooperation in all spheres, including security, finance, and sanctions support.

“This agreement became a model. It is important that this model includes maximum guarantees for our state and cooperation in all spheres: on land, in the air, at sea, in the political and cyber space,” Shmyhal noted.

According to the Prime Minister, it is the first international agreement to have been signed at such a level. In this regard, Shmyhal expressed confidence that such practice would continue.

A reminder that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. Following his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year Agreement on Security Co-operation.