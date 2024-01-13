About 30 Countries Ready To Establish Security Partnership With Ukraine PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is holding talks with partners to sign agreements on security guarantees, and about 30 countries, including the G7 member states, are ready to establish such partnership.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a nationwide telethon, commenting on the Agreement on Security Co-operation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are holding talks with partners to sign similar agreements. [...] These are 30 countries, which joined the G7 leaders' declaration that had been announced during NATO's Vilnius summit. Of course, we have the G7 member states in this pool of partners that will join and sign similar documents,” Shmyhal told.

In his words, more of such agreements are expected to be signed in the near future.

“Our friendly countries are ready to establish such partnership with Ukraine as soon as today despite the Russian full-scale aggression. The agreement with the United Kingdom became the first step, and in the near future we expect such historic moments – the signing of agreements,” Shmyhal noted.

A reminder that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. Following his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year Agreement on Security Co-operation.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine