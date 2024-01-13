Romanian Protesters Unblock Border With Ukraine For Truck Traffic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The blockade of truck traffic across the Porubne-Siret crossing point on the Romanian side of the border has been lifted.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The blockade of truck traffic across the Porubne-Siret crossing point on the Romanian side of the border has been lifted. Trucks and light motor vehicles, buses and pedestrians are crossing the border according to the established procedure,” the report states.

A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, Romanian farmers blocked the movement of trucks through Romania's crossing point Siret at the border with Ukraine.

Photo: open sources