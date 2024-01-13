Russian Occupiers Continue Efforts To Lay Railroad Tracks To Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders continue efforts to build a railway line connecting the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol and Russia's Rostov-on-Don.

The relevant statement was made by Mariupol City Council on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers continue attempts and efforts to lay a new railway line in the 'deep rear', which would connect Russia's Rostov-on-Don and the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. It is expected to ease military logistics and reduce the dependence of the Russian army on the Kerch Strait Bridge,” the report states.

Additionally, Russian mercenaries are reinforcing lines near Mariupol. They are bringing new units there, which is indicated by the movement of Russian personnel and military equipment along Mariupol roads.

According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, the city is remaining an important logistic hub for Russian occupiers, and they are trying to make it the key point in redeploying troops and military equipment between Rostov and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Boichenko also mentioned that Russian invaders are planning

to intensify mobilization efforts within the temporarily occupied areas.

A reminder that the number of enemy bases in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol and adjacent areas has increased by at least 50% since September 2023.