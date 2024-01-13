At Least 20 More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attack On Gaza City Daily Deaths In Gaza Exceed All Other Major Conflicts In 21St Century

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – At least 20 more Palestinians were killed yesterday, after Israel attacked a house in Gaza City in the morning, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

The report, citing a statement from Palestinian Civil Defence, said,“Bodies of 20 martyrs were recovered after the Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City.”

The Al-Daraj neighbourhood, a densely populated area in the centre of the city, has witnessed clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in recent days, local sources said.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the strip has risen to 23,843, updated the Gaza-based Health Ministry, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, the Israeli army killed 135 Palestinians and wounded 312 others during the past 24 hours.

The statement added that, since its outbreak on Oct 7, 2023, the Israel-Hamas conflict has led to 60,317 injuries among Palestinians in the enclave, noting that, a large number of victims are believed to be under the rubble of destroyed buildings, and ambulance and civil defence crews are unable reach them.