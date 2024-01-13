Kuwaiti Swimmer Wins Gold In Arab Aquatics Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti swimmer Muhammad Zubaid won the gold medal in the men's 100-meter backstroke race in the age group (15-16 years) on Saturday evening - the fourth day of the Second Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships, raising the team's tally to 11 various medals.

Head of the team delegation and member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Aquatics Federation, Faisal Abu Al-Hassan, said in a statement to KUNA that the Kuwaiti swimming team concluded its participation in the Championship today, praising the efforts of the players participating in the tournament.

Kuwaiti national team swimmer Hamad Al-Ghaith won the bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle race in the 13-14-year-old category today.

Yesterday, Hamad Al-Ghaith won the silver medal in the 200 m. backstroke race of the 13-14 year old category, and his teammate Muhammad Zubaid also won the silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle race of the 15-16 year-old category.

Last Thursday, the Kuwaiti swimming team won three medals - one gold and two silver, on the second day of the Second Arab Championship for Sunni Ages, where swimmer Muhammad Zubaid won the gold in the 50-m. backstroke race in the 15-16 year age group competitions.

And the silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle in the same category.

The Kuwaiti team for the 13-14 year age group, consisting of Hamad Al-Ghaith, Hassan Al-Sailik, Saud Al-Enezi, and Hassan Rajab, who won the silver medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay for teams.

On the first day of the tournament, the Kuwaiti team also won four medals: (gold) captured by Hassan Al-Sailik in the 50-m. butterfly competition, silver by Hamad Al-Ghaith in the 200-meter freestyle competition, bronze by Saud Al-Anazi in the 50-m. butterfly competition, and bronze in other competitions.

In the 4x200-m. freestyle relay race for teams. The second Arab Water Sports Championship for Sunni Ages began last Wednesday and will continue until Jan 15. (pickup previous)

sss









MENAFN13012024000071011013ID1107717364