Pakistani Court Revoke PTI's Electoral Symbol

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deprive the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of "the cricket bat" as electoral symbol.

A three-member bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, heard the ECP petition challenging a lower court order to allow PTI to retain its iconic symbol for the upcoming general elections, due on February 8.

Earlier, ECP ruled to revoke the PTI's long possessed symbol, citing failure to hold intra-party polls as per its prevailing constitution and election laws.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently in jail facing charges before opposition political parties ousted him out from the office through vote of no confidence.

ECP has extended the time limit for allotment of election symbols till tonight due to the upcoming decision by the top court. (end)

