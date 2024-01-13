Turkish Forces Neutralize 57 PKK Terrorists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Ministry of National Defense said Saturday its forces neutralized 48 members of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and nine others in northern Syria in the past 24 hours.

The Turkish operation came in the wake of a PKK terrorist attack on a Turkish military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq, where nine were killed yesterday, according to a military statement.

The statement reaffirmed Turkiye's resolve to rout the PKK terrorists who seek to establish a separatist state in southern Turkiye.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to refer to terrorists who were killed or captured.

Launched on April 17, 2022, the Operation Claw-Lock aims to destroy the PKK hideouts in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria. (end)

