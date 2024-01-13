Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- President of the Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah opens the Asian Shotgun Championship.
KHARTOUM -- The Sudanese government turns down invitation for a peace summit in Uganda.
ANKARA -- The Turkish forces neutralize 57 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.
ISLAMABAD -- The Supreme Court of Pakistan that former prime minister Imran Khan's party be deprived of its electoral symbol. (end) gb
