Westside Pizza Unveils New Pizza Creations

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westside Pizza is known for its unwavering commitment to creating tasty pizzas, but is raising the bar with the announcement of the launch of additional menu items. These latest additions are the result of research, experimentation, and passion. Prepare for the introduction of four delectable new pizzas, as Westside Pizza is raising the bar yet again.Primo Pesto: The allure of the Italian countryside is captured flawlessly in the Primo Pesto pizza. This pizza features the aromatic potency of basil from a creamy pesto base. It has a layer of freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, and a signature Parmesan blend.Luau-Wow: Senses are whisked away to a sunlit Hawaiian beach with the Luau-Wow pizza. The pizza is pleasant, with chicken, pineapple, onions, and green peppers on a bed of BBQ sauce.Buckin' Buffalo: Embracing the spirit of the Wild West with the Buckin' Buffalo pizza, made for those who enjoy spice, as this creation has chicken and crispy bacon, covered in a buffalo ranch sauce. Jalapenos add more dimension, complemented by an assortment of cheeses.Gourmet Mediterranean: Dive deep into the cultural treasures of the Mediterranean with this exquisite offering, featuring chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and garlic coming together, unified by a creamy pesto sauce.While each new offering boasts unmatched flavor profiles, the secret sauce behind the greatness is Westside Pizza's commitment to providing great products to their customers.Westside Pizza is committed to picking the freshest ingredients and spending time creating pizzas that many will enjoy, "Here at Westside Pizza, we're always striving to stay relevant and satisfy our customers' cravings. Our recent menu update is all about fine-tuning our offerings. We've introduced exciting new flavors, all with the smallest operational impact, because we believe that evolving while maintaining our signature taste is the key to our success,” said Jeff Roberts, Director of Development.Westside Pizza's extensive network of restaurants in California, Idaho, Texas, Utah and Washington means that this delightful culinary experience is within easy reach for most. So, why wait? Whether celebrating a special moment, or simply seeking solace in the comfort of a delightful pizza, Westside Pizza is a go-to destination for delivery, pick-up or dine-in.Westside Pizza offers discounts for a limited time each month. See the website for details.About Westside PizzaSince its inception over two decades ago, Westside Pizza has believed deeply in participating in local community life. The expansive menu at Westside Pizza is a testament to its never-ending pursuit of culinary excellence.At Westside Pizza, there is a firm belief that the essence of a perfect pizza lies in its ingredients. The dedication to quality is evident in the choice of the freshest produce and authentic components. The pizzeria prides itself on sourcing high-quality vegetables, including luscious, vine-ripened tomatoes directly from the sun-kissed fields of California, ensuring a burst of flavor in every bite.Westside Pizza recognizes and respects the diverse dietary needs and preferences of its customers. Whether customers have gluten sensitivities or adhere to a dairy-free lifestyle, the menu offers variations with gluten-free and dairy-free ingredients to ensure the pizzas remain accessible and delightful to everyone. There is an understanding that food plays a crucial role in life's experiences, and a commitment to making those moments inclusive, memorable, and, above all, delicious.For those with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for pizza, franchising with Westside Pizza presents a tantalizing prospect. As one of the fastest-growing segments in the fast-casual restaurant industry, pizza has shown resilience and growth. Since 1996, Westside Pizza has been honing its methods, ensuring franchisees benefit from tried-and-true strategies, coupled with unwavering support from the start. Doors are open to veterans, small business owners, or executives seeking to pivot from the 9-5 grind.Each franchisee brings an individual flavor to the brand, and this diversity is treasured. Joining the Westside family means having access not only to proprietary recipes and established systems, but also to professional marketing materials and direct support from a dedicated team. It's more than just doing business-it's about being part of a family that values, nurtures, and celebrates every member's contributions. Dive in and discover the opportunity to get a piece of this pie.Learn more about Westside Pizza and new menu items:

