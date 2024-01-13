Sweet Reward From Recruiting For Good Groceries Delivered Home Join Foodie Co-Op

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs; and earn the sweetest reward save time and money on groceries

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent, generates proceeds to fund kids program; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with Food Co-Op Membership.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs; and funds work program for kids 'The Sweetest Gigs.'It's a Sweet Day in USA. Recruiting for Good launches new food reward to improve quality of life; earn $2500 for groceries delivered home .Recruiting for Good helps fund The Foodie Co-Op; serving sweet Americans living in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "In an effort to expand our work program for kids; we're rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest perks! Participate to earn $2500 Amazon Fresh or Instacart gift cards ."AboutThe Foodie Co-Op; serves sweet Americans living in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn food saving rewards at supermarkets, for services delivering groceries home, and for subscription boxes (feed your sweet pet too). To improve the quality of your life and Party for Good visit Good for You+Community Too!The Foodie Games; are L.A.'s Sweetest especially curated culinary dining experiences for discerning Foodies...Who Love to Do Good and Party for Good.Participate In Recruiting for Good's Sweet Referral Program; we share proceeds to fund The Sweetest Work Programs for Talented Kids (The Sweetest Gigs) and Reward The Foodie Games 12 Months of Fun to Share with Favorite Plus One. Discover and experience LA's Best; cooking classes, menu tasting experiences (at Michelin Star Restaurants), pop-up restaurants, prix fix menus, and party at LA's Sweetest Wine and Food Event to learn more visit Exclusively reward for Just 25 Sweet Foodies!Join Us to Celebrate LA's Sweetest and Most Talented Chefs!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Talented 9 Year Old Boy Ninja Red Panda works on The Sweetest Gig reviewing food he loves in English, French, and Spanish