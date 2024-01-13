(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alhusaam Ltd. Signs a Cooperation Agreement with Ithraa Group for Pilgrims Services

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alhussam Ltd. entered into an agreement with Ithraa Group for Pilgrims Services for the early preparation of the Hajj season in 1445 AH. As an extension of the effort to serve the guests of Allah coming from different countries of the world, this convention aims to develop Catering and Transportation services and raise the standard of Hospitality services for Allah's guests in Holy sites during the Hajj and Umrah of 2024.The signing and agreement on the terms of this partnership came on the sidelines of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition held in Jeddah this year, in the presence of Mr. Abdulaziz Khogeer, General Director of Al Hussam Company and the Vice President of the Hajj and Umrah Sector of SIAD Holding, and Mr. Mohammed Shawli, Director of legal affairs at Ithraa Group for Pilgrims Services.For his part, Mr. Abdulaziz Khogeer emphasized that: "Our company has always sought to assert its leading role in providing the best services to the pilgrims of Allah, especially since Alhussam company, operating under the umbrella of SIAD Holding, is one of the most prominent companies in the Hajj and Umrah services sector." He added:“Our company has been in the field of Hajj and Umrah for more than 65 years, having the expertise and competencies necessary to provide the best services that satisfy customers of all categories.”Eng. Mohanad Khogeer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SIAD Holding, pointed out that signing this agreement comes within the framework of our integrated services and our quest to give Allah's guests a special and unforgettable experience during the Hajj journey in line with the vison 2030 objectives.For more details, please visit the following links:

Alhusaam Ltd.

Alhusaam Ltd.

email us here