Fresh Airstrike Targets Key Houthi Naval Base In Yemen


1/13/2024 4:30:09 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden, Jan 14 (IANS) The US-led coalition conducted an airstrike targeting a key Houthi-controlled naval base near the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday evening, according to local media reports.

The media reports indicated that the airstrike hit the Ras Kutheb naval base, a key Houthi military facility located near the port of Hodeidah, at approximately 4:30 pm local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents in the area confirmed that they heard loud explosions followed by ambulance sirens.

