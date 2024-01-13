Kathleen Forrest Hit Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Empathy And Understanding In Business” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Kathleen Forrest

EDMOND, OK, USA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kathleen Forrest, a distinguished figure in the world of real estate and a prominent advocate for change, has co-authored the book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, alongside renowned author Chris Voss and a distinguished group of professionals hailing from various corners of the globe. This exceptional literary work, published by SuccessBooks®, made its official debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Kathleen's chapter, titled "Achievement Addiction," played a pivotal role in the book's success.

Meet Kathleen Forrest:

Kathleen Forrest is the Branch Owner and Broker for Metro Brokers of Oklahoma. She specializes in residential property sales and was the #1 single producing agent for 10 straight years. In 2022-2023, in addition to continuing her trend at the top of Oklahoma real estate (#3 individual Buyer's Agent), she expanded her company to concentrate on property acquisitions, investing, remodeling, and flipping. From her modest beginnings in a rural Kansas farm community, she has demonstrated motivation and determination to succeed in every facet of her life.

Kathleen has earned two bachelor's degrees and a master's degree. While working as a teacher and an activist for special needs children, she got her first taste of real estate. Through her attempts to get the state to recognize that many of these people were good candidates for home ownership (rather than just renting), she was told she would need to get a license to fight this battle. Kathleen did not hesitate in her pursuit and succeeded in getting a grant passed that gave them potential of home ownership.

Her next challenge involved single mothers and helping them pursue the dream of home ownership for them and their children. Kathleen, looking for what options existed for them to purchase a home, was able to make a generational impact on hundreds of families.

Today, Kathleen consistently ranks in the top 1% in Oklahoma real estate and is recognized in the top 10% for the entire United States. Recently, she was recognized by the Real Trends/Wall Street Journal as one of The Thousand, ranking her among the nation's best of the best.

In 2017, she published her first book, GameChangers, and received a Quilly Award as Best-Selling Author. Her second book, The Golden Rules of Success, published in 2019 receiving her second Quilly Award. In 2020, she was selected as a co-producer for Jay Abraham's video biography, Getting Everything You Can Out of All You've Got – The Jay Abraham Story. Then in 2021, Kathleen was inducted into Marquis Who's Who which is selected based on position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field. Kathleen is currently working on a third book which will be published in 2024.

Kathleen also works with a diverse group of relocation clientele that includes military, oil/gas workers, Boeing, medical, and even international relocations. She is a certified relocation and new construction specialist and member of Women-Owned Small Business. She has sold over 2,600 homes in the last 10 years approaching $1 Billion in total sales. Kathleen has also grown her own personal rental portfolio to 60 units.

Kathleen also has a passion for community service and helping those in need. This began when she formed a school for girls in South America. Impacted by a terrible tragedy in her own family, she also lends vigorous support to domestic abuse victims, and has formed a non-profit foundation to assist and protect children and other parties from domestic violence.

