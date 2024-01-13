Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel Signs An Agreement With Saudi Arabia Railways - SAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participants in the Hajj and Umrah Exhibition witness the signing ceremony of Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways - SAR

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Within the framework of preparations for the most crucial event in 2024, the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition, Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel signed the 1445 Hajj Arrangements Agreement with the Saudi Arabia Railways – SAR Company, with the aim of fruitful cooperation in developing services, facilitating the performance of Hajj and Umrah on the guests of Allah, and enriching their religious and cultural experience.Eng. Mohanad Khogeer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SIAD Holding pointed out that a significant effort has been made on the part of SIAD Holding Company to conclude this agreement, which demonstrates the great interest in providing support and care to pilgrims and Umrah performers through joint measures between the two companies.Based on the agreement of Engineer Mulham Khogeer, Vice President of Hotels & Projects of SIAD Holding with The Executive Vice President of the Haramain Railway and the Holy Sites Train in SAR, Eng. Rayan Al-Harbi, pointing out that the signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the trust placed by Saudi Arabia Railways - SAR in Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel and its potential for the desired success.The Convention highlighted the following:1.Present better service for pilgrims and Umrah performers.2.Develop the booking process of the train for hotel guests.3.Open a reservation office for SAR in the hotel to facilitate train bookings.It is confirmed that SIAD Holding subsidiaries will continue to contribute to supporting the efforts of the Hajj and Umrah Ministry to upgrade what is presented to the guests of Allah, in addition to achieving the goals of the 2030 vision. Significantly, SIAD Holding has been in the field of Hajj and Umrah for more than 65 years, having the expertise and competencies necessary to provide the best services that satisfy customers of all categories.For more details, please visit the following links:

