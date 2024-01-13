Whether You Come Or Not, Ram Mandir Is Going To Be Inaugurated 'Son': BJP MP On K'taka CM Not Attending 'Pran Pratishtha'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has stirred a controversy by allegedly making a derogatory statement against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "It doesn't matter whether you come or not, Ram Mandir is going to be inaugurated son," he said.

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, Hegde reacted strongly to Siddaramaiah's remarks that he wouldn't attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ('Pran Pratishtha') but visit Ayodhya afterwards. The BJP MP said, "You (Siddaramaiah) can choose to come or not, the Ram Mandir inauguration won't stop son."

Hegde had used Kannada colloquial "magane" -- which is used for son.

"Siddaramaiah initially said that he would visit Ayodhya and now claims that he won't. Our enemy is not Congress. The enemy is CM Siddaramaiah. We oppose the cheap mindset which has been sold for the votes. It's not about political parties, they will come to power and lose power. We might be in power or not. But, the mindset matters. First, he says he didn't get the invitation for the inauguration. Later, he says he won't attend. Afterwards, he maintains that he will visit Ayodhya after inauguration," the BJP MP added.

Reacting to Hegde's comments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if Hegde used obscene words for the Chief Minister for the sake of political reasons, the language reflects his culture.

--IANS

