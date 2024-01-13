Thirteen Russian Warships Combat Ready In Black Sea, Missile Carrier Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's naval group in the Black Sea has expanded to 13 vessels, including one missile carrier with eight Kalibr-type cruise missiles on board.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Despite the storm, the enemy's naval group in the Black Sea has expanded to 13 vessels, including five large landing ships and one surface missile carrier,” the report states.

Russia's frigate Admiral Makarov entered combat duty with eight Klaibr-type cruise missiles on board.

Ukraine's Defense Forces called on civilians to pay attention to air raid sirens, stay calm and alert.

A reminder that, on the night of January 13, 2024, Russia launched another missile attack against Ukraine, involving cruise, air-launched ballistic, ballistic, surface-to-air guided missiles, and combat drones. Eight enemy missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian defenders.