(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In November, Peru cemented its position as the world's second-largest copper producer, trailing only Chile, which has long held the top spot.



The Ministry of Energy and Mines reported a 10.9% increase in copper output compared to the previous year.



Data from the Mining Statistical Bulletin revealed that November 2023 saw 253,582 Fine Metric Tons (FMT) of copper, marking a significant yearly growth.



Companies like Anglo-American Quellaveco S.A. and Minera Antamina S.A were key contributors to this rise.



From January to November, copper production reached 2.5 million FMT, up 14% year-on-year.



Zinc production also increased by 1.2%, while silver saw a 6.9% growth. Lead and iron production rose by 9% and 8.5%, respectively.







Moreover, November's molybdenum production surged by 19.5% compared to 2022.



These figures highlight Peru's expanding role in the global mining industry, especially in copper production.

Background - Peru Shines in Global Copper Production Arena

As of 2024, Peru's role in the global mining landscape, particularly in copper production , is increasingly significant.



Peru accounts for 11% of global copper production, having seen a 3% increase from 2021 to 2022.



This growth is expected to continue, with forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate of 5% between 2022 and 2026.



Major producers in Peru, like Freeport-McMoRan and Glencore, have shown varying production trends, with Freeport-McMoRan's output up by 20% and Glencore's decreasing by 5%.



These developments underscore Peru's growing influence in the copper market and highlight the region's dynamic nature of mining production.



Other key players in copper production include China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the United States.



These countries collectively shape the global copper market dynamics, contributing significantly to the world's copper supply.



This ranking underscores the strategic importance of these nations in the global mining industry and their influence on copper prices and availability.







MENAFN13012024007421016031ID1107717311