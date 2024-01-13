Peru’S Ex-President Faces 34-Year Sentence Request

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development in Peru, the Public Ministry has notably proposed a 34-year jail term for former President Pedro Castillo.



He faces charges of rebellion, misusing his power, and causing major public unrest.



These accusations come from his 2022 act of trying to shut down Congress and set up a new government.



Parliament saw this as an attempt at a coup, leading to his quick firing due to moral failure. The prosecution is also after punishment for other important people linked to this case.



They are asking for 25 years in jail for Betsy Chávez, the ex-Prime Minister, and former ministers Roberto Sánchez and Willy Huerta.



Some police officers are also targeted. Aníbal Torres, another ex-Prime Minister, and Justice Minister might get 15 years for his part in the rebellion.



Since his capture, Castill has been in Barbadillo prison in Lima's Ate district. This jail is known for holding past presidents.



Castillo is also accused of running a crime group and other illegal activities during his time as president.







His time in power was unstable, with many changes in his team and little support from Congress, even from his own party, Perú Libre.



These events point to Peru's ongoing political challenges and mark a key point in its recent political story.

Background

Pedro Castillo's rise in Peru was unexpected. Before becoming president, he was a teacher and union leader.



His election in 2021 was a surprise to many. Castillo represented Perú Libre, a left-wing party.



He promised change for the poor and working class. His presidency, however, faced immediate challenges. There were conflicts with Congress and allegations of corruption.



These events are part of Peru's complex political landscape. The country has seen frequent changes in leadership.



Since 2000, Peru has had multiple presidents who faced legal troubles after leaving office. This instability reflects deeper issues in Peruvian politics.



These include corruption, weak institutions, and public distrust. Castillo's case adds to this history. It shows the ongoing struggle for stable and honest governance in Peru.

